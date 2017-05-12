24-year-old killed in Zeeland Twp. crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Friends and family are remembering Dylan Compagner, 24, as the investigation continues into his death after an early morning crash on Chicago Drive.

Deputies say Compagner wasn't wearing his seat belt when he was ejected from his car after hitting a guardrail on Chicago Drive just southwest of Hudsonville.

Close friend and co-worker, Bryan Brouwer, told FOX 17 he was heading home from an Eric Church concert when the crash happened. According to officials, the impact was so severe that 30 to 40 feet of the guardrail was damaged, shutting down all westbound lanes of Chicago Drive near 48th Avenue southwest of Hudsonville all morning.

"Dylan loved life, he loved his family, and most of all he loved God," Brouwer said.

Compagner was a graduate of Holland Christian and poured concrete for West Michigan Poured Walls Inc.

Compagner and Brouwer were not only co-workers but fishing partners in the Bass R Us Fishing Tournaments in their free time. According to Brouwer, Dylan was a talented man with his heart in the right place.

"Every tournament we started with a prayer," Brouwer said. "That was his way. He knew every day was a blessing being able to be on the water was a blessing and he knew where those blessings came from."

As family and friends continue grieving, Dylan's death is still under investigation. Funeral plans are still being made along with a possible fishing benefit in the coming months.