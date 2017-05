× Dispatcher: Multiple crews battle fire in Van Buren County, no injuries reported

MATTAWAN, Mich. — Several fire crews responded to a business fire in Van Buren County Friday evening.

It was first reported around 10:20 p.m. in the 24000 block of Red Arrow Highway.

Dispatchers say it’s a construction business and that no one was inside the building during the fire.

Officials also say emergency personnel were assisting with traffic control along Red Arrow Highway.