Ex-gymnast: Michigan sports doc's assault was 'humiliating'

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A former gymnast has testified that a Michigan sports doctor brazenly molested her when she was 15, at a hearing to determine if he will face trial on sexual assault charges.

Rachael Denhollander had chronic back problems in 2000 when she went to see Dr. Larry Nassar at Michigan State University. She testified Friday that he assaulted her with his hands on many visits while her mother was in the room.

Denhollander says it was “humiliating.” But the 32-year-old says she trusted Nassar because he worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting seven gymnasts at his Michigan State clinic. He’s pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press typically doesn’t identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault, but Denhollander has publicly identified herself.