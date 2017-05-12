Ex-gymnast: Michigan sports doc’s assault was ‘humiliating’

Posted 10:50 AM, May 12, 2017, by

Dr. Lawrence Nassar

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A former gymnast has testified that a Michigan sports doctor brazenly molested her when she was 15, at a hearing to determine if he will face trial on sexual assault charges.

Rachael Denhollander had chronic back problems in 2000 when she went to see Dr. Larry Nassar at Michigan State University. She testified Friday that he assaulted her with his hands on many visits while her mother was in the room.

Denhollander says it was “humiliating.” But the 32-year-old says she trusted Nassar because he worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting seven gymnasts at his Michigan State clinic. He’s pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press typically doesn’t identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault, but Denhollander has publicly identified herself.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s