Ex-wife of former Greenville police chief found guilty of health care fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Greenville Public Safety Director and his ex-wife were both charged with health care fraud.

According to Jude Trusocks’ office Christine Reiss, the ex-wife of Mark Reiss, was found guilty of health care fraud on on Thursday, May 11.

Mark Reiss resigned from his position in February after investigators discovered that his ex-wife remained on his health insurance follow their divorce in 2014.

Christine is expected to be back in court on June 22 for sentencing.

 

