Fit For The Cure event raising money for breast cancer at Rivertown Mall

Posted 11:54 AM, May 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:24AM, May 12, 2017

Get fitted for a bra that properly fits while supporting a good cause at Wacoal's Fit For The Cure event.

Most women in the United States aren't wearing the right bra size, resulting in a bra that doesn't feel good or is the most flattering. At Fit For The Cure, there will be experts that will take measurements, and make sure to find the right bra size that fits right and flatters the body.

The fitting is free and Wacoal will donate $2 for every fitting, along an additional $2 for every Wacoal bra and shape wear piece purchased at the event.

The money raised will go towards breast cancer research.

Fit for the Cure is happening at Yonkers at Rivertown Crossings from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit wacoalamerica.com.

