How to stop the temptation to spend money while shopping

There's always a store where people can't resist buying something, even if their intention is to just look. When people are constantly spending, that leaves very little room for savings to grow.

So how can shoppers resist the temptation to spend money on items they don't need, but still feel good about themselves?

Michael Markey Jr., co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network, says that the best way to avoid temptation is to stop shopping.

Obviously it is impossible not to shop at all, because people need to make trips to the grocery store to shop for food or other necessary items. However shopping frequently and buying unnecessary items are an easy way to watch a bank account slowly dwindle away.

In order to avoid buying those unnecessary items, don't go shopping at those stores. When there isn't any temptation to buy products, it's a great way to save money and let bank accounts grow.

