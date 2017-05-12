Huntington National Bank to eliminate about 100 Holland positions

HOLLAND, Mich. — Huntington Bank has announced they are eliminating 100 positions at the Holland call center this summer.

Bank officials tell FOX 17 that they are not closing their Holland operation entirely. They say that are shifting about 120 phone bank jobs in Holland to other locations within the company, including some locations in Michigan. Huntington says they are keeping about 115 people in their Holland location.

The positions are expected to be eliminated by mid-July. Employees whose positions are moving could relocate to Flint, Akron or Columbus locations. If they don’t want to relocate, they can apply to other open Huntington positions in the Holland area.

We’ll have more details when they become available.