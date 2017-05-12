Huntington National Bank to eliminate about 100 Holland positions

Posted 10:02 AM, May 12, 2017, by , Updated at 10:39AM, May 12, 2017

HOLLAND, Mich. — Huntington Bank has announced they are eliminating 100 positions at the Holland call center this summer.

Bank officials tell FOX 17 that they are not closing their Holland operation entirely.  They say that are shifting about 120 phone bank jobs in Holland to other locations within the company, including some locations in Michigan. Huntington says they are keeping about 115 people in their Holland location.

The positions are expected to be eliminated by mid-July.  Employees whose positions are moving could relocate to Flint, Akron or Columbus locations. If they don’t want to relocate, they can apply to other open Huntington positions in the Holland area.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s