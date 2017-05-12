× Illinois man charged in murder of Battle Creek businessman

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – An Illinois man has been charged in the murder of a Battle Creek businessman.

Brian Zanetti was officially charged in Calhoun County Friday with the murder of Frank Zanetti at Battle Creek Tile and Mosaic a week ago. The Zanettis are related, but it has not been revealed how.

Brian Zanetti is charged with Murder, 1st degree, felony firearm possession and carrying a concealed firearm. He is being held without bond.

Brian Zanetti lives and works in Libertyville, Illinois and was taken into custody in Illinois last weekend.

Brian Zanetti allegedly walked into Battle Creek Tile and Mosaic a week ago and asked for Frank. He then allegedly shot him and then fled. Frank died at the scene.