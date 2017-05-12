Morning Buzz: Meijer “Shipt” coming to Lakeshore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Fifth Third River Bank Run is happening in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Thousands are expected to descend on downtown for the largest 25K in the country.

Event check-in and the Amway Sports and Fitness Expo kick off at 11 a.m. at DeVos Place.

Registration is still open, and it all starts at 7 a.m. when the 5K run gets started.

2. After a successful launch in Grand Rapids, Meijer is expanding its Shipt home delivery service to the Lakeshore.

Shipt offers roughly 55,000 items, which will soon be available to people living in Muskegon, Holland, and Benton Harbor.

The service first started in Detroit last year, and just a few months ago expanded to Grand Rapids.

It’ll start on May 25 along the lakeshore.

3. A local teenager is using Post-It notes to spread messages of kindness at her school.

Messages written between friends and strangers are now covering the walls and mirror of the girl’s bathroom at Kraft Meadows Middle School in Caledonia.

It all started after one eighth grader was tired of seeing negative messages and bullying.

She told Fox 17, “There are so many good things we could be saying to each other and all of you have great qualities. We are all beautiful so why don’t we say nice things about each other?”

The school’s principal says he could not be any prouder.

4. This summer, people can sail the historic straights of Mackinac on a very unique ship.

The Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry has added a “pirate ship” to its fleet for the 2017 season. However, the ship doesn’t take passengers to Mackinac Island.

Before people enter the boat, they have to go through safety training.

Each voyage is about an hour and 15 minutes. The trip costs $30 for adults and $25 for kids.

5. Saturday marks the end of National Pet Week, and there are a lot of Health Benefits that those furry friends provide for us.

Pet ownership goes way beyond lifting our spirits; it can also decrease blood pressure, cholesterol levels and help with depression and loneliness.

Pets can improve health by pushing people outside for exercise and other activities. They provide many opportunities for socialization and making new friends, too.

Dogs can even influence emotional and cognitive development in children.