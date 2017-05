Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND TWP, Mich. -- Deputies in Ottawa County say a 24-year-old man has died in an early morning crash Friday that shut down all westbound lanes of Chicago Drive near 48th Avenue.

The man was ejected from the vehicle after it collided with a guard rail causing it to roll over.

According to officials, the impact was so severe that 30 to 40 feet of the guard rail was damaged.

The incident is still under investigation. Stay with FOX 17 for all the updates on this accident.