Police arrive to residence in SE Grand Rapids to find man stabbed in chest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police responded to the call of a domestic dispute in Grand Rapids early Friday morning.
Upon arrival officials found a man with series injuries after a woman stabbed him in the chest at a residence on Vineland Avenue in the city’s southeast side.
The victim is currently in stable condition at the hospital, and police took the suspect into custody.
The incident is still under investigation.
3 comments
steve
Is it my imagination, or does there seem to be a lot more stabbings this year compared to years in the past? It sure seems that way. Maybe the assailant is polite and doesn’t want to disturb the neighbors with a gunshot. Too much noise.
mem vinduespolering
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely useful information specially the last part :
) I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this
certain info for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
mem vinduespolering
エルセーヌ 料金
最後に採寸を行いますが、そこではっきりと違いがわかります