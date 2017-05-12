× Police arrive to residence in SE Grand Rapids to find man stabbed in chest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police responded to the call of a domestic dispute in Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

Upon arrival officials found a man with series injuries after a woman stabbed him in the chest at a residence on Vineland Avenue in the city’s southeast side.

The victim is currently in stable condition at the hospital, and police took the suspect into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.