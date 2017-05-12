Winter sports lovers can still go down Alpine Slide

THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. - After a less than snowy winter, many winter sports enthusiasts are still itching to hit the slopes. But at Crystal Mountain, they don't need snow to send visitors down a Black Diamond run.
"It's called the Crystal Coaster Alpine Slide," explains Brian Lawson, Director of Public Relations at Crystal Mountain, "It's the only one in Michigan."
Crystal Mountain is still prepping the hill for opening day which is Memorial Day weekend, but they gave FOX 17 an exclusive first ride.
The 1,700 foot track winds through woods and down the 300-foot-tall hill. A lever in the middle of the sled adjusts speed; forward for go, back to slow down.
Lawson says, "There are twists and turns down there and people are going to want to adjust speed as they go into them."
The one to two minute ride is a quick and scenic trip.
"Really the ride is what you make it," Lawson explains, "It can be an adventure or a nice leisurely slide down the mountain."
The slide is a lot like a water slide, but without wet clothes and hair at the end.
For more on the Crystal Coaster Alpine Slide opening weekend click here.
4 comments
Chris
Sucks we are loosing our California sunshine.
liverpool tröja
Have you ever considered creating an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog centered on the same information you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my
viewers would enjoy your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.
liverpool tröja
best ip wireless camera for home
The total management of one’s SEO project is handled with the traffic grab.
These HD surveillance cameras are engaged with HD-SDI surveillance DVR.
Another advantage that WEP offers is interoperability, since all wireless devices support basic WEP encryption.
The best protective approach to safeguard readily available online threats like phishing,
spyware, and hackers is identity fraud monitoring. With Apple and Android storming ahead inside
the popularity competition, RIM has been seeking a
way back to the popularity lists by late.
gifts
Definitely imagine that which you stated. Your favourite reason seemed to
be at the internet the easiest thing to keep in mind of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked while folks consider issues that they just do not realize about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and
defined out the whole thing with no need side-effects , other folks could take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thank you