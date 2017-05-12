Winter sports lovers can still go down Alpine Slide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. - After a less than snowy winter, many winter sports enthusiasts are still itching to hit the slopes. But at Crystal Mountain, they don't need snow to send visitors down a Black Diamond run.

"It's called the Crystal Coaster Alpine Slide," explains Brian Lawson, Director of Public Relations at Crystal Mountain, "It's the only one in Michigan."

Crystal Mountain is still prepping the hill for opening day which is Memorial Day weekend, but they gave FOX 17 an exclusive first ride.

The 1,700 foot track winds through woods and down the 300-foot-tall hill. A lever in the middle of the sled adjusts speed; forward for go, back to slow down.

Lawson says, "There are twists and turns down there and people are going to want to adjust speed as they go into them."

The one to two minute ride is a quick and scenic trip.

"Really the ride is what you make it," Lawson explains, "It can be an adventure or a nice leisurely slide down the mountain."

The slide is a lot like a water slide, but without wet clothes and hair at the end.

For more on the Crystal Coaster Alpine Slide opening weekend click here.