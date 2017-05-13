GRPD searching for shooting suspects, 1 hospitalized

Posted 2:54 AM, May 13, 2017, by
crime_gun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are searching for two suspects who fled the scene of a shooting that left a woman injured.

Shots rang out on Corinne Street SW around 2 a.m. Saturday near Division Avenue and Burton Street.

Police say the extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown at this time but the victim was hit in the upper thigh. She was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

We’re told two suspects fled the scene but no exact description was available.

*This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s