GRPD searching for shooting suspects, 1 hospitalized

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are searching for two suspects who fled the scene of a shooting that left a woman injured.

Shots rang out on Corinne Street SW around 2 a.m. Saturday near Division Avenue and Burton Street.

Police say the extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown at this time but the victim was hit in the upper thigh. She was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

We’re told two suspects fled the scene but no exact description was available.

