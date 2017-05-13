GRPD searching for shooting suspects, 2 hospitalized

Posted 2:54 AM, May 13, 2017, by , Updated at 07:28AM, May 13, 2017
crime_gun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are searching for two suspects who fled the scene of a shooting that left two women injured.

Shots rang out on Corinne Street SW around 2 a.m. Saturday when police say a group of people were gathered on the front porch of a home during a party.

We’re told two male suspects walked up to the house and fired an unknown amount of shots towards the home, striking two women.

Police say both victims were hit in the upper thigh but are expected to be okay.

There is no description of the suspects at this time.

*This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest updates.

