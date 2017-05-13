× Local man wins 40th annual River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A runner from Belmont won the men’s portion of the 40th annual Fifth Third River Bank Run on Saturday morning.

More than 17,000 runners participated in the event in downtown Grand Rapids.

The overall men’s winner was Dathan Ritzenhein of Belmont, a three-time Olympian, in a time of 1:14:26.94. That was 24 seconds ahead of second-place Christopher Landry of Charlotte, N.C., who won the River Bank Run in 2014 and recently won the U.S. Half Marathon Championship.

The overall women’s winner was Aliphine Tuliamuk-Bolton of Santa Fe, N.M., with a clocking of 1:13.06.28. She also was the women’s winner in last year’s River Bank Run. Tuliamuk-Bolton finished 36 seconds better than runner-up Neely Gracey of Boston.

Complete race results may be found at:

https://runsignup.com/race/results/?raceId=11072#resultSetId-78783