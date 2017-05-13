× Mainly dry and pleasant this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — The weather sure shaped-up for the Riverbank Run this morning, and it looks to stay nice for the rest of the weekend. The only weather feature we’re tracking is a minor upper-level disturbance to our northwest that’s triggering some showers in parts of Wisconsin, northern Michigan, and the U.P. There is a weak area of low pressure associated with this disturbance that’s located in northwestern Wisconsin as of this early morning writing:

The stationary front associated with this low will slide southward as a weak cold front tomorrow morning. This front will clear things out nicely for Mother’s Day, and possibly drop our temperatures a little bit — mainly near Lake Michigan.

This afternoon, Future Track HD just picks up on increased cloud cover across the area, although there could be some isolated showers northeast of Grand Rapids:

Mother’s Day is looking dry across the entire area with plenty of sunshine:

The dry weather continues on Monday with highs well into the 70s. Expect a surge of summer-like warmth on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. There is a chance of thunderstorms late Monday night/Tuesday morning, and again on Wednesday afternoon.