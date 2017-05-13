× Ottawa County driver critical after hitting tree head-on

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland man is hospitalized in critical condition after a vehicle he was driving struck a tree at midday Saturday.

At 11:20 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an accident with injuries on Fillmore Street west of 92nd Avenue in Allendale Township. The investigation showed that Anthony Crowley, 58, of Holland was driving a 1998 Lincoln Town Car westbound on Fillmore when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway.

Crowley then re-entered the roadway and overcompensated, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway again and hit a tree head-on.

Police said Crowley was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

He suffered a head injury and was transported by Life Ambulance to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids where he’s listed in critical condition.

Deputies said excess speed was a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.