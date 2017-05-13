× Police: Drunk driver seriously injures pedestrian

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — A 72-year old man was seriously injured when an alleged drunk driver struck him while trying to pass another car.

Police say the man was stopped to talk with someone inside a car in the northbound lane of South Lowe Street when a second vehicle driving northbound came up behind the vehicle and tried to pass it.

That is when police say the pedestrian stepped into the path of that vehicle attempting to pass, knocking him to the ground.

Police say the victim was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital and his injuries are serious but non-life threatening.

The driver, who has not been named, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and causing serious injury.