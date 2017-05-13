Police in Battle Creek investigate attempted abduction

Posted 9:42 PM, May 13, 2017, by , Updated at 09:45PM, May 13, 2017
Battle-Creek-police-cruiser-generic

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating after an attempted child abduction was reported Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Harris Street around 8 p.m. for an attempted abduction of a 6–year-old.

Police say a man wearing sunglasses tried to entice the child to his 2-door red Chevy Cavalier. They say when a family member came outside the house, the driver took off. The car reportedly had tinted windows and no license plate.

If you have any information, call 911 or Silent Observer.

