South Haven starts using beach safety flags Monday

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven’s Beach Safety Flag Program for the 2017 summer season will begin on Monday.

The red, yellow and green flags alerting swimmers to current water conditions are flown at the seven Lake Michigan beaches in the city of South Haven.

Lake conditions are monitored seven days a week by South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) personnel with flags flown from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The program continues until September 15.

SHAES personnel also check the life rings and throw ropes on the piers as well as monitoring the swim-zone buoys on the lake.

SHAES Beach Safety Web Site:

http://www.shaes.org/dokuwiki/doku.php?id=public:beach_safety