Three teens injured in crash inside park

GRAND HAVEN TWP., Mich. — Three teenagers are recovering after a single-vehicle crash late Friday and speed may be to blame.

Deputies say the crash happened when the driver ended up leaving the roadway and striking a tree inside Pottawattomie Park around 10:06 p.m.

All three teens were taken to the hospital but are expected to recover from the accident.

The front seat passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, was injured but was last listed in stable condition. A second passenger in the backseat, who deputies say was not wearing a seat belt, was injured in the crash but is also said to be in stable condition

Deputies say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash but speed does.

The accident remains under investigation and no word on any citations for the driver as of yet.