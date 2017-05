Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Coffee-lovers listen up! Wealthy Street hot spot Rowster Coffee is opening a brand new location of Grand Rapid's West side.

The Grand Opening Celebration is set for May 20th, at 616 W. Fulton from 10am - 4pm.

Visitors can enjoy the new space and some special deals, including:

$1 Fast Coffee

$1 off all drinks

$2 off whole bean coffee

Buy One Get One free $25 gift cards

Food specials

For more information, visit theĀ Rowster Coffee website.