Battle Creek fire station temporarily closed due to asbestos

Posted 11:14 PM, May 14, 2017

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — On Monday, cleaning crews will begin to remove asbestos from Fire Station 3  on Cliff Street in Battle Creek.

Officials say system installers were exposed when holes were cut in the ceiling last week. The dust in the air will be collected and tested before the building can reopen.

The station, which was built in 1902, is known as one of the city’s historic fire stations. All crew members have been relocated to Station 1 on east Michigan for the time being.

