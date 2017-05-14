× Fantastic Mother’s Day forecast

WEST MICHIGAN — Other than some cloud cover this morning, we can’t ask for much better weather for Mother’s Day. Skies will become mostly sunny today with seasonably warm temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. There will be some cooling along Lake Michigan as north winds persist behind a week cold front that moved through here last night. Here is where that front is as of this early morning writing:

A slightly cooler airmass moved into the area behind this front. However, with a warmer start this morning we are expecting highs to reach the lower to middle 70s in most areas — similar to yesterday. Cooling will be most apparent well north of Grand Rapids and along the lakeshore:

We’re still watching for a chance of thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday morning ahead of a warm front. Warm and humid weather will continue on Wednesday with another chance of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.