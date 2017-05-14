× First Vintage Street Market of the season opening for Mother’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly 60 vendors will be selling their products for Mother’s Day as part of the Downtown Market’s first Vintage Street Market of the season.

The market takes place in the outdoor market shed with vendors selling items like furniture, clothing, decorations and more.

You can bring Mom and shop the market Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The markets will then return June 11, July 9, August 13, and September 10.

For more information visit the website or you can watch a video to see what to expect at the event.