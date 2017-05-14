× Funeral arrangements set for man killed in crash

ZEELAND TWP., Mich. — The family of a man killed in a crash Friday have finalized funeral arrangements.

Visitation for Dylan Compagner, 24, will be Tuesday, May 16 from 1-3 p.m. and again from 5-8 p.m. at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, in Zeeland.

Compagner’s funeral will be held Wednesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at Vriesland Reformed Church, 6839 Byron Rd., in Zeeland.

Compagner was a 2011 graduate of Holland Christian High School, a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church and had worked at Gebben’s Concrete for 5 years.

“Dylan was an avid bass fisherman and hunter; he enjoyed time in the outdoors and loved his family, his friends and God,” his obituary reads.

Ottawa County deputies say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.