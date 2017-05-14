Pets, ice cream and charity at Furniture City Creamery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – When you combine animals, ice cream and charity, chances are you have most people’s attention. Furniture City Creamery is counting on it, as they partner with the Kent County Animal Shelter this month for their Scoopsgiving event.

20% of all total sales at Furniture City Creamery will go to the shelter on May 17th starting at noon. You’re also encouraged to bring additional donations as well as soft dog treats and durable pet toys.

In addition to Scoopsgiving, Furniture City Creamery has several other charitable partnerships in the months ahead:

June 14th - Grace in the Streets

July 12th - Kid's Food Basket

August 12th - Humane Society of West Michigan

Sept 13th- Crash's Landing

October 16th - GR Pride

November 15th - Congress Elementary

December 13th- Well House

For more info on Furniture City Creamery, click here.

For more info on Kent County Animal Shelter, click here.