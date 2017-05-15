Avoid summer learning loss with Sylvian Learning summer programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For most children, summer is a time to leave classes and homework behind. However when they return to school in the fall, students can find themselves struggling to catch up.

According to Sylvan Learning, a break from school is a great way to recharge a child's mental batteries, but if they aren't suing the skills and knowledge they learned in school, they could find themselves slowing down when school starts up again.

Parents can play a key role in reinforcing learning outside of the classroom. Here's a checklist of activities that kids can do that are fun as well as educational:

Read Search for reading activities online and create a reading list Plan a field trip Find pen pals Plan a meal together Visit the library Keep a journal Summer enrichment programs

For parents that want to get the kids out of the house, Sylvan Learning provides a variety of enrichment programs for children during the summer. They offer engaging programs that keep learning fun throughout the summer and into the school year.

Sylvan Learning is currently enrolling students for their summer classes and camps. The camps start on June 12 and end on August 22, with full schedules available online.

Want to get the kids involved in these summer classes? If you mention you saw Sylvan Learning Center on Fox 17 Morning Mix, you'll save $50 off their summer program.

For more information on classes and programs, visit SylvanLearning.com or call 1-800-EDUCATE.