bd's Mongolian Grill on 28th Street closes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A popular southeast side restaurant has closed.

bd’s Mongolian Grill on 28th Street closed Sunday. In an message to people who get their email updates, the restaurant offered a $5 coupon to the Okemos, Michigan location, which is the nearest outlet to Grand Rapids.

The company released a statement to FOX 17 Monday afternoon saying that the closure is “not an indication or reflection of the health of the bd’s Mongolian Grill franchise organization.” They say the 28th Street location was an independently owned and operated franchise.

The company also thanked their customers for their loyalty over the years.