bd’s Mongolian Grill on 28th Street closes

Posted 2:40 PM, May 15, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A popular southeast side restaurant has closed.

bd’s Mongolian Grill on 28th Street closed Sunday. In an message to people who get their email updates, the restaurant offered a $5 coupon to the Okemos, Michigan location, which is the nearest outlet to Grand Rapids.

The company released a statement to FOX 17 Monday afternoon saying that the closure is “not an indication or reflection of the health of the bd’s Mongolian Grill franchise organization.” They say the 28th Street location was an independently owned and operated franchise.

The company also thanked their customers for their loyalty over the years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s