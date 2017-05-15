Cystic Fibrosis no longer a fatal disease thanks to medical improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system of about 30,000 children and adults in the United States. One in 3,500 babies are born in the US with the disease.

The pediatric pulmonary and sleep medicine program at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is home to the Cystic Fibrosis Care Center, a multidisciplinary consultative clinic that is accredited by, and a member of, the national Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Dr. Johanna Zea-Hernandez, a pediatric pulmonology and sleep medicine physician at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, says while cystic fibrosis doesn't have a cure, there are several breakthroughs in diagnosis and treatment. With these medical improvements, cystic fibrosis isn't a fatal disease for children or adults.

Patients with cystic fibrosis will have up to three hours of breathing treatments every day to stay healthy, longer if they're sick. There are also plenty of medicines they can take such as nebulizers, inhalers, chest therapy, special pancreatic enzymes for digestion, and daily ex­­­­­ercise.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital also has many treatment options at their Cystic Fibrosis Care Center. Accredited by the national Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, they deliver comprehensive inpatient and outpatient diagnostic and therapeutic management and cutting edge research.

Pediatric Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine it at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital located at 35 Michigan Street Northeast. For more information call (616)-267-2200 or visit helendevoschildrens.org/pulmonaryandsleepmedicine.