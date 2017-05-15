Davenport rolls to opening round win

Posted 11:01 PM, May 15, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Alexa Flores hits a grand slam and Alyssa Eastman a 3-run shot as the Davenport softball team beat beat Hastings (NE) in the first game of the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament Monday at Davenport.

