GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Alexa Flores hits a grand slam and Alyssa Eastman a 3-run shot as the Davenport softball team beat beat Hastings (NE) in the first game of the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament Monday at Davenport.
Davenport rolls to opening round win
-
Davenport women edge Aquinas in WHAC quarterfinal
-
Nick Gamble becomes Davenport’s all time assist leader
-
Davenport Women Win WHAC Tournament Title
-
Davenport hires Sparky McEwen to lead football team
-
Cornerstone, Davenport, and Aquinas prepare for NAIA Tournament
-
-
Davenport Baseball Downs Cornerstone 8-0
-
Aquinas upsets Davenport in WHAC tournament
-
Kevin Rich proposes on Senior Day
-
Davenport women advance to WHAC tournament finals
-
Davenport basketball player Kevin Rich proposes on Senior Day
-
-
Davenport Preparing for Jump to the GLIAC
-
High School Addix Basketball All Star games seeking nominations
-
Cornerstone Clinches Regular Season WHAC Title