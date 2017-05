Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The East Grand Rapids baseball team rallied form a 8-0 deficit to force extra innings and beat rival Grand Rapids Christian 11-10 in 10 innings Monday night in the first game of a three game series.

The second game was called due to darkness with the Eagles leading 4-0 after 3 innings it will completed Thursday at East Grand Rapids ahead of the series finale.

EGR now has a 2-game over GRC in the OK Gold with 5 games to play.