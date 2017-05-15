Falling machinery injures 2 at construction company

LEIGHTON TWP., Mich. — Two employees were taken to the hospital with injuries after a piece of heavy equipment fell Monday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday at Buckeye Construction Inc. on Electric Ave., north of Wayland.

The two employees were injured inside a warehouse when the piece of machinery fell. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, according to police on scene, who said some broken bones were likely the extent of their injuries.

Buckeye Construction manufactures prefabricated walls panels for commercial and residential use, according to the company’s website.

The incident will be now be investigated by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is standard procedure for any workplace-related accident.