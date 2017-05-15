McMaster denies Trump revealed classified info

Posted 7:27 PM, May 15, 2017, by

US National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster issues a statement to the press outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington, DC, May 15, 2017, denying the Washington Post report that US President Donald Trump spoke about classified information with Russian officials in the Oval Office. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) —  President Donald Trump’s national security adviser is denying a report that claims Trump shared highly classified intelligence about Islamic State militants with a top Russian diplomat.

H.R. McMaster told reporters in a brief statement that The Washington Post report published Monday “is false” and “at no time” were intelligence sources or methods discussed during Trump’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Post report says Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, during a meeting at the White House last week.

McMaster says: “I was in the room. it didn’t happen.”

McMaster says the president did not discuss details that were not already known publicly.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s