Michigan State Police identify victim of deadly highway crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police identify Breanna Stogsdill, 28, as the woman who died in a highway crash last week.

It happened around 7 p.m. along U.S. 131 near 44th Street on May 10.

Authorities say the SUV she was driving was speeding at more than 100 miles per hour before it flipped.

They’re still awaiting the official toxicology report, but they believe alcohol played a role in the crash.