Morning Buzz: 2016 most popular baby names

1. The Yankees retired Derek Jeter’s #2 Jersey before their game against the Astros on Sunday night.

The former Yankees shortstop and future Hall of Famer revealed his Monument Park Plaque with the help of his wife, Hannah.

His mother and other family members were also there, plus many Yankee greats returned to the Bronx to honor Jeter including Reggie Jackson, Joe Torre and Jorge Posada.

Jeter played his whole career with the Yankees, and is the only player in MLB History to play 20 plus ears without experiencing a single losing season.

2. South Haven is starting to use a new beach flag system to warn people about water conditions.

The different colors- green, yellow and red- will help alert swimmers to the water conditions at all seven of the public beaches along Lake Michigan.

Aside from flags, South Haven will also have Blue Safety Boxes with life rings and ropes to help in case someone falls into the water at the north or south piers.

The system will be up and running through mid-September.

3. Kids can now use sunscreen at school without a doctor’s note.

A lot of school systems consider sunscreen to be an over-the-counter drug because the FDA regulates it as medication, which requires special paperwork.

Arizona, Washington State, and Utah are the latest states to create laws that allow students to bring sunscreen to school without a not from a doctor or parent.

Parents who are concerned about overexposure to the sun support loosening the restrictions while the main opponents are school nurses who are nervous about children bringing in lotions that can cause allergic reactions.

4. What are the most popular baby names in the United States?

Boys

Noah Liam William Mason James

Girls

Emma Olivia Ava Sophia Isabelle

Emma and Noah, once again, take the top spot for the most popular baby names this year.

Noah has been the number one name for boys since 2012, and Emma since 2013.

With the exception of Alexander falling off the top 10 list, there hasn’t been much of a change from 2015.

We’ve only listed the top five, but Elijah is on there for the first time and Charlotte also increased in popularity for girls and made the top 10.

5. It’s National Chocolate Chip Day!

Thank Ruth Graves Wakefield of Massachusetts for the tasty morsel. In the 1930’s, she added chunks of chocolate bar to a cookie recipe while working at the Toll House Inn.

The holiday is devoted solely to chocolate chips. Chocolate chip cookies get their own day in August.