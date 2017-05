DANBY TWP., Mich. — Police responded to a call of a fatal motorcycle crash around 3:15 a.m. Monday morning.

The incident occurred at Charlotte Highway and E. Musgrove Highway south of Portland in Ionia County’s Danby Township.

According to officials, the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in this crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

