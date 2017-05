× ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ event hits record numbers for Feeding America

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Feeding America of West Michigan hit record numbers as they worked to stamp out hunger over the weekend.

On Saturday, the organization collected 204,872 pounds of food and collected $1,690 in monetary donations, according to a press release from Feeding America.

Donations will still be accepted for ‘Stamp out Hunger’ will be accepted through May 20th.

