× Third arson reported in Holland in a week

HOLLAND, Mich– The Holland Department of Public Safety is investigating a fire that appears to have been intentionally set on Monday.

The fire was reported on the front porch of a residence off Harrison Avenue around 4:30 a.m. HDPS says Cadets on parking enforcement detail used a portable fire extinguisher to put out the flames. Fire personnel then finished putting out the fire and ventilating the home.

Investigators say one window of the home was broken in the fire, but that no injuries were reported.

Holland Public Safety says upon further investigation, they determined the fire was been intentionally set. However, at this time they don’t believe it’s related to two other arsons reported in the last week.

The Michigan Arson Prevention Committee does offer rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests in arson cases. The committee can be reached at 1-800-44-ARSON.

Tips can also be called in to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.