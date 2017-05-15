Vehicle crashes into home, driver sustains minor injuries

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Residents in a home in the 3800 block of Portage Road were not injured when a vehicle crashed into the house early Monday morning.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to the crash around 1:20 a.m. Upon arrival they found that the vehicle had collided with the corner of the home.

The 19-year-old male driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, and sustained injuries to his head and face during the incident.

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

