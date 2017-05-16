× Community remembers fallen Norton Shores officer

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police, friends and family are preparing to say final goodbyes to a Norton Shores officer killed in a crash last week.

Officer Jonathan Ginka died Wednesday when his cruiser drove off the road near Henry and Ross Road and hit a tree. Ginka was a 10-year-veteran with the department.

The funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in North Muskegon. A procession with a police escort to the Laketown Township Cemetery will follow.

The five mile-long route will travel from the church east on Dykstra, south on Witham, west on Ruddiman, north on Bear Lake and east on Fenner to the cemetery. Those who wish to honor Officer Ginka and support his family should line up along this route prior to 12:45 p.m.

Cards and letters of condolence may be sent in care of the Norton Shores Police Department at 4814 S. Henry St. in Norton Shores.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Norton Shores Crime Prevention Fund or the Wounded Warriors Project in Officer Ginka’s name.

