For The Kidz Gymnastics summer programs keep kids active

For The Kidz Gymnastics wants families all over West Michigan to have a sensational summer, and with summer camps, open gyms, and special classes, there's plenty of fun to be had.

The indoor facility has trampolines, obstacle courses, and so much more to keep kids active and entertained all year round.

They have gymnastics camp on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for kids of all ages, as well as Top Toe Tuesdays: Dance Camp, Ninja Kidz Camp every Thursday, and summer open gym.

For The Kidz is located at 1391 Gezon Parkway in Wyoming. For more information on hours and events, call (616)-726-7979.

