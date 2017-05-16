ADA, Mich -- Lauren Kanai hit a 3-run homer and pitched a complete game as Forest Hills Eastern beat Wayland 5-3 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. Wayland bounced back to win the nightcap 8-1 clinching at leas a share of the OK Gold Championship.
Forest Hills Eastern splits softball doubleheader with Wayland
