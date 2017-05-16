Marshall takes share of I-8 with sweep of Harper Creek

Posted 11:14 PM, May 16, 2017, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- The Marshall baseball team took two from Harper Creek, 3-2 and 8-1, Tuesday afternoon to clinch a share of the Interstate 8 Championship with Jackson Lumen Christi.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s