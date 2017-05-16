BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- The Marshall baseball team took two from Harper Creek, 3-2 and 8-1, Tuesday afternoon to clinch a share of the Interstate 8 Championship with Jackson Lumen Christi.
Marshall takes share of I-8 with sweep of Harper Creek
