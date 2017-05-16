Mona Shores soccer improves to 15-0 with win over Fruitport

Posted 11:09 PM, May 16, 2017, by

NORTON SHORES, Mich -- Raegan Cox and Sarah Mikesell each netted hat tricks as the Mona Shores girls soccer team beat Fruitport 7-0 on Tuesday. The Sailors improve to 9-0 in the OK Black and 15-0 overall, they are ranked 9th in the state in division one.

