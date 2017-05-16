Morning Buzz: Movies in the Park returns June 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Downtown Grand Rapids just announced the line-up for the 2017 Movies in the Park.

The movies will now be shown on a 400 foot LED wall, instead of the giant inflatable screen previously used.

With the LED wall, movies can start earlier, so each night there will be a double feature.

Everything kicks off on June 2 with “Zootopia” and “Star Trek.”

For the complete list, head to downtowngr.org.

2. Demolition is underway for the Meijer super block development in Grand Rapids.

The demolition started on Monday, when crews tore down the former Stockbridge Pub on Bridge Street.

Right now, crews are making room for the affordable housing component of the project, which also includes a parking ramp, and office and residential space in addition to the Meijer store.

The $60 million development at Bridge and Seward received incentives from both the state and the city.

3. The donations for Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive broke records over the weekend.

On Saturday, letter carriers across Grand Rapids picked up food donations along their routes and delivered it to Feeding America West Michigan.

The organization says it took in more than 196 thousand pounds of food from the carriers. That beats the previous record of 193,000 pounds set in 2011.

The group also got nearly $2,000 in donations this year.

There is still time to donate, just go to feedwm.org/stampouthunger.

4. Waterfront Film Festival just announced the film “The Ataxian” will be the first one shown at the new screening and event venue in Holland.

The film is about a man unable to walk and his attempt, along with friends, to compete in the toughest bicycle race in the world.

The opening is Thursday, June 22 and tickets are $25.

More details can be found at waterfrontfilm.org.

5. Michigan is already looking for this year’s state Christmas tree, and they’re asking for help!

If you have a suggestion, you can send your name, phone number, a picture of the tree, and detail on the three’s size and location to christmasatmichigan.gov.

The state is accepting nominations through the end of July.

The tree must be a spruce or fir that’s at least 55-feet-tall and it can’t have a crown bigger than 24 feet, or a trunk diameter bigger than 30 inches.