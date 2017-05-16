Community remembers fallen Norton Shores officer

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police, friends and family have said their final goodbyes to a Norton Shores officer killed in a crash last week.

Officer Jonathan Ginka died Wednesday when his cruiser drove off the road near Henry and Ross Road and hit a tree. Ginka was a 10-year-veteran with the department.

The funeral mass was at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in North Muskegon. A procession with a police escort that stretched for miles to the Laketown Township Cemetery followed.

Cards and letters of condolence may be sent in care of the Norton Shores Police Department at 4814 S. Henry St. in Norton Shores.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Norton Shores Crime Prevention Fund or the Wounded Warriors Project in Officer Ginka’s name.

We’ll have coverage throughout the day on FOX17Online.com .