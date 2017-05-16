Police: Customer and employee shoot each other at gas station

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police in Muskegon Heights are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening between a gas station employee and customer.

It happened at the Marathon station near the intersection of Glade Street and Hackley Avenue. Both involved in the shooting were taken to separate hospitals and are expected to survive.

Muskegon Heights police say they don’t know what led up to the gunfire exchange. They are actively investigating and talking with witnesses and other nearby businesses to learn what happened.

Anyone with information should call police.

