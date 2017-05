× Police: Missing 84-year-old man has been found

ALTO, Mich. — Paul Frederick Fuss, 84, missing since Monday at 3:30 p.m. was found Tuesday morning, said police.

Fuss was found around 7 a.m.

Fuss was last seen on Monday around 3:30 p.m. in the 13000 Block of 68th Street SE in Alto.

The search was conducted by the Kent County Search and Rescue, the Bowne Township Fire Department and the Alto Fire Department.