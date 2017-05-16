Police: missing 84-year-old man, last seen in the Alto area

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are asking for help in locating 84-year-old Paul Frederick Fuss.

Fuss was last seen on Monday around 3:30 p.m. in the 13000 Block of 68th Street SE in Alto.

He is described as being 5’5″ and 166 pounds. Fuss has red hair with a full grey beard, and was last seen wearing overalls.

The search is being conducted by the Kent County Search and Rescue, the Bowne Township Fire Department and the Alto Fire Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer.

